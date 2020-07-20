4640 North 11th Place

Amenities

pet friendly parking walk in closets

Vintage Mid-Town Phoenix Single Family Home with 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath!! Great Location and Highly desirable area!! This FRONT HOUSE is Fresh, Clean and Ready for Move In! Open Kitchen with small dining area and breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Both Bedrooms feature a walk in closet. Exterior Security Blackout Window Shades on both Bedrooms. Full Size Laundry in the Small backyard. Private Shared Parking with the Back House, in Rear of Home. Small Pets Negotiable with $150-$250 Fee, Owner approved. Water and Landscaping Services Included. Back house is occupied. Please do NOT disturb the tenant.

Hurry, This home will NOT Last. Rent the FRONT house for Only $1145 Plus Tax. Full Mgmt Services. Call Crissy K 602-550-5058 OR Email for More Info. Crissy@flraz.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.