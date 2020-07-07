4639 E WOOD Street

Amenities

No Application Fees! This is a great 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome with community pool. This home features the living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor and 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Tile floor on the downstairs and upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, pantry, electric range and refrigerator. Inside laundry. Unit features a private patio and separate storage area. Fenced community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Centrally located and accessible to the 17, 143 & 10 freeways.