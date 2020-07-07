All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

4639 E WOOD Street

4639 East Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

4639 East Wood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
No Application Fees! This is a great 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome with community pool. This home features the living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor and 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Tile floor on the downstairs and upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, pantry, electric range and refrigerator. Inside laundry. Unit features a private patio and separate storage area. Fenced community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Centrally located and accessible to the 17, 143 & 10 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4639 E WOOD Street have any available units?
4639 E WOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4639 E WOOD Street have?
Some of 4639 E WOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4639 E WOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
4639 E WOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 E WOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 4639 E WOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4639 E WOOD Street offer parking?
No, 4639 E WOOD Street does not offer parking.
Does 4639 E WOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4639 E WOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 E WOOD Street have a pool?
Yes, 4639 E WOOD Street has a pool.
Does 4639 E WOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 4639 E WOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 E WOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4639 E WOOD Street does not have units with dishwashers.

