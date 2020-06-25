4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix split level 3/1 townhouse with all tile floors lower level, updated kitchen, like new carpeting in all rooms upstairs, premium corner unit, vaulted ceilings, storage, washer/dryer hook ups, water/sewer/trash included, private patio, storage, walking paths, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*