Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE

4632 East Southgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4632 East Southgate Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix split level 3/1 townhouse with all tile floors lower level, updated kitchen, like new carpeting in all rooms upstairs, premium corner unit, vaulted ceilings, storage, washer/dryer hook ups, water/sewer/trash included, private patio, storage, walking paths, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE have any available units?
4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE have?
Some of 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4632 E SOUTHGATE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
