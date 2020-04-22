4627 E MELINDA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

STUNNING t 3 Bedroom 2 Bath WITH A DEN. 2 Car Garage home in the heart of Desert Ridge. POOL AND LANDSCAPE SERVICE PROVIDED. This single level home features plantation shutters, dedicated office with built-ins, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and tile in all high traffic areas. Tons of storage in custom garage cabinets. Backyard offers grass and a private sparkling fenced pool...great for entertaining. Very convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment. Walk or ride your bike to Desert Ridge Marketplace, City North and the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort. CURRENTLY THERE ARE CUTOUTS FOR FLATSCREEN TVs to be mounted, owner willing to fill in and patch if tenant requests. $299 admin fee collected once lease agreement executed.