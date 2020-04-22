All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4627 E MELINDA Lane
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

4627 E MELINDA Lane

4627 East Melinda Lane · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Desert Ridge
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4627 East Melinda Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
STUNNING t 3 Bedroom 2 Bath WITH A DEN. 2 Car Garage home in the heart of Desert Ridge. POOL AND LANDSCAPE SERVICE PROVIDED. This single level home features plantation shutters, dedicated office with built-ins, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and tile in all high traffic areas. Tons of storage in custom garage cabinets. Backyard offers grass and a private sparkling fenced pool...great for entertaining. Very convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment. Walk or ride your bike to Desert Ridge Marketplace, City North and the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort. CURRENTLY THERE ARE CUTOUTS FOR FLATSCREEN TVs to be mounted, owner willing to fill in and patch if tenant requests. $299 admin fee collected once lease agreement executed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 E MELINDA Lane have any available units?
4627 E MELINDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 E MELINDA Lane have?
Some of 4627 E MELINDA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 E MELINDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4627 E MELINDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 E MELINDA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4627 E MELINDA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4627 E MELINDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4627 E MELINDA Lane offers parking.
Does 4627 E MELINDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4627 E MELINDA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 E MELINDA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4627 E MELINDA Lane has a pool.
Does 4627 E MELINDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4627 E MELINDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 E MELINDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4627 E MELINDA Lane has units with dishwashers.
