4621 E ABRAHAM Lane

Location, location, location, this yearly rental is convenient to highways, shopping and major employers including Mayo Clinic and American Express. Floorplan includes open area, Extra room could be used as office or 4th Bedroom. Note: No Pets.North/South orientation with preferred southern exposure on back side of home. Nicely Landscaped, private back yard.Available September 1, 2020 , Currently rented through August 31st.Please do not disturb tenants. Show by appointment only.Agent/Owner