Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

4621 E ABRAHAM Lane

4621 East Abraham Lane · (480) 599-9038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4621 East Abraham Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, location, location, this yearly rental is convenient to highways, shopping and major employers including Mayo Clinic and American Express. Floorplan includes open area, Extra room could be used as office or 4th Bedroom. Note: No Pets.North/South orientation with preferred southern exposure on back side of home. Nicely Landscaped, private back yard.Available September 1, 2020 , Currently rented through August 31st.Please do not disturb tenants. Show by appointment only.Agent/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane have any available units?
4621 E ABRAHAM Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane have?
Some of 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4621 E ABRAHAM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane offer parking?
No, 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane have a pool?
No, 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane have accessible units?
No, 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4621 E ABRAHAM Lane has units with dishwashers.
