Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

4620 E CORONADO Road

4620 East Coronado Road · No Longer Available
Location

4620 East Coronado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This single level 3 bedroom home has 1.75 bathrooms and is conveniently located near the 202, I-19, 143 and I-10 freeways. Spacious floor plan with separate living and family rooms and easy care tile flooring throughout (no carpet!!). Light and bright with lots of large windows and natural sunlight. Large kitchen with modern white cabinets and all white appliances included - gas cooktop, double wall ovens, dishwasher and refrigerator! Dining area off kitchen has extra storage cabinets. Excellent backyard space with covered patio, sparkling pool and views of Papago Park Mountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 E CORONADO Road have any available units?
4620 E CORONADO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 E CORONADO Road have?
Some of 4620 E CORONADO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 E CORONADO Road currently offering any rent specials?
4620 E CORONADO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 E CORONADO Road pet-friendly?
No, 4620 E CORONADO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4620 E CORONADO Road offer parking?
No, 4620 E CORONADO Road does not offer parking.
Does 4620 E CORONADO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 E CORONADO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 E CORONADO Road have a pool?
Yes, 4620 E CORONADO Road has a pool.
Does 4620 E CORONADO Road have accessible units?
No, 4620 E CORONADO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 E CORONADO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 E CORONADO Road has units with dishwashers.
