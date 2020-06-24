4618 N 12th Pl

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace microwave

WOW! This beautiful 3BR 1BA sits within the coveted Camelback East Village. Minutes to Downtown Phoenix, Arcadia, and shopping/restaurants and more!

Recently renovated with tile throughout (updated pics coming soon) stainless appliances, bright open living spaces, cozy fireplace and upgraded kitchen cabinetry. The yard is perfect for entertaining! Tenant to split utilities 70/30 with guest house, and pay $100 landscaping with rent. APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500