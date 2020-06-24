All apartments in Phoenix
4618 N 12th Pl
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:47 PM

4618 N 12th Pl

4618 North 12th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4618 North 12th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! This beautiful 3BR 1BA sits within the coveted Camelback East Village. Minutes to Downtown Phoenix, Arcadia, and shopping/restaurants and more!
Recently renovated with tile throughout (updated pics coming soon) stainless appliances, bright open living spaces, cozy fireplace and upgraded kitchen cabinetry. The yard is perfect for entertaining! Tenant to split utilities 70/30 with guest house, and pay $100 landscaping with rent. APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 N 12th Pl have any available units?
4618 N 12th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4618 N 12th Pl have?
Some of 4618 N 12th Pl's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 N 12th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4618 N 12th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 N 12th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4618 N 12th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4618 N 12th Pl offer parking?
No, 4618 N 12th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4618 N 12th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 N 12th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 N 12th Pl have a pool?
No, 4618 N 12th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4618 N 12th Pl have accessible units?
No, 4618 N 12th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 N 12th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 N 12th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
