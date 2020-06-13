All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4615 N 39TH Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

4615 N 39TH Avenue

4615 North 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4615 North 39th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Perfect 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom , unit is conveniently located in Central / West Phoenix comes with Vinyl flooring , spacious kitchen , private patio , gated community , community pool on site with assigned parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 N 39TH Avenue have any available units?
4615 N 39TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 N 39TH Avenue have?
Some of 4615 N 39TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 N 39TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4615 N 39TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 N 39TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4615 N 39TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4615 N 39TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4615 N 39TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4615 N 39TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 N 39TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 N 39TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4615 N 39TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 4615 N 39TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4615 N 39TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 N 39TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 N 39TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
