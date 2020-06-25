Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4614 E PUEBLO Avenue
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM
1 of 13
4614 E PUEBLO Avenue
4614 East Pueblo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4614 East Pueblo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
** 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ** Great location Tempe / Phoenix boarder line . Unit comes with washer/dryer , private patio , walk in pantry , assigned parking . Minutes from Mill Ave & Down Town Phoenix
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue have any available units?
4614 E PUEBLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue have?
Some of 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4614 E PUEBLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue offers parking.
Does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue have a pool?
No, 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
