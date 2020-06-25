All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4614 E PUEBLO Avenue
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

4614 E PUEBLO Avenue

4614 East Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4614 East Pueblo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
** 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ** Great location Tempe / Phoenix boarder line . Unit comes with washer/dryer , private patio , walk in pantry , assigned parking . Minutes from Mill Ave & Down Town Phoenix

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue have any available units?
4614 E PUEBLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue have?
Some of 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4614 E PUEBLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue offers parking.
Does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue have a pool?
No, 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 E PUEBLO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College