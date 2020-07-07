All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue

4608 East Emile Zola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4608 East Emile Zola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Excellent open floorplan!! 1768 sq ft with 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths/ 2 car garage, sparkling pool & large RV gate / room for your RV and all your toys...no HOA! Upgrades include: Updated kitchen in 2010 w/ granite tile counters, brick backsplash, new cabinets, large pantry & stainless steel appliances (refrigerator stays!), kitchen is open to the large family room boasting a beautiful brick fireplace with extended hearth. Large master has his/hers closets with access to the pool / bathrooms updated 2010. All doors and hardware updated, dual pane windows upgraded in 2010, New ac 2015, new water heater 2018, new garage door 2010, NEW pool pump and sand filter 2013, most of the home repainted in 2018. Open concept home.....great for entertaining!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have any available units?
4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have?
Some of 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

