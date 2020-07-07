4608 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue

Amenities

Excellent open floorplan!! 1768 sq ft with 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths/ 2 car garage, sparkling pool & large RV gate / room for your RV and all your toys...no HOA! Upgrades include: Updated kitchen in 2010 w/ granite tile counters, brick backsplash, new cabinets, large pantry & stainless steel appliances (refrigerator stays!), kitchen is open to the large family room boasting a beautiful brick fireplace with extended hearth. Large master has his/hers closets with access to the pool / bathrooms updated 2010. All doors and hardware updated, dual pane windows upgraded in 2010, New ac 2015, new water heater 2018, new garage door 2010, NEW pool pump and sand filter 2013, most of the home repainted in 2018. Open concept home.....great for entertaining!!