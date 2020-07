Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan range

Charming single family home ready to make your new home! Brand new vinyl flooring throughout, black kitchen appliance package including refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Ceiling fans in every room and fresh custom paint. Carport and low maintenance landscape front and back. Pets on approval. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet; max two. Tenant responsible for all utilities.