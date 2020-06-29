All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4605 E RED RANGE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4605 E RED RANGE Way
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

4605 E RED RANGE Way

4605 East Red Range Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4605 East Red Range Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A beautiful 4 bd/3ba home in Dove Valley Ranch with spectacular backyard in the GATED community of Mystic Ridge. Private HEATED pool and spa. A ton of natural light. Huge ceiling fans throughout and shutter blinds in the bedrooms. The gourmet kitchen has a Samsung appliance bundle, granite countertops, pantry and breakfast bar. Vaulted ceilings, new tile floors in all high traffic areas and carpet in all the right places. Three car garage, Reverse Osmosis Water Softener system, Utility Sink, brand new Washer & Dryer, and Dog door. Rent includes bi-weekly landscaping service and weekly pool maintenance. One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: 300/pet, Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 5%. Accidental Damage Coverage $19/month (waived w/proof of adequate Renter's Insurance).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 E RED RANGE Way have any available units?
4605 E RED RANGE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 E RED RANGE Way have?
Some of 4605 E RED RANGE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 E RED RANGE Way currently offering any rent specials?
4605 E RED RANGE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 E RED RANGE Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4605 E RED RANGE Way is pet friendly.
Does 4605 E RED RANGE Way offer parking?
Yes, 4605 E RED RANGE Way offers parking.
Does 4605 E RED RANGE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4605 E RED RANGE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 E RED RANGE Way have a pool?
Yes, 4605 E RED RANGE Way has a pool.
Does 4605 E RED RANGE Way have accessible units?
No, 4605 E RED RANGE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 E RED RANGE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4605 E RED RANGE Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College