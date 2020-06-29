4605 E RED RANGE Way

Amenities

A beautiful 4 bd/3ba home in Dove Valley Ranch with spectacular backyard in the GATED community of Mystic Ridge. Private HEATED pool and spa. A ton of natural light. Huge ceiling fans throughout and shutter blinds in the bedrooms. The gourmet kitchen has a Samsung appliance bundle, granite countertops, pantry and breakfast bar. Vaulted ceilings, new tile floors in all high traffic areas and carpet in all the right places. Three car garage, Reverse Osmosis Water Softener system, Utility Sink, brand new Washer & Dryer, and Dog door. Rent includes bi-weekly landscaping service and weekly pool maintenance. One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: 300/pet, Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 5%. Accidental Damage Coverage $19/month (waived w/proof of adequate Renter's Insurance).