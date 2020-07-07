All apartments in Phoenix
4601 E EXETER Boulevard.
4601 E EXETER Boulevard
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:44 AM

4601 E EXETER Boulevard

4601 East Exeter Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4601 East Exeter Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful family home in Arcadia for LEASE. This home has been lovingly maintained, sits on a HUGE grassy lot, and has a fantastic floor plan. The bedrooms are generous (the 4th bedrooms is smaller and is on the opposite side of the house.) The house has 2 interior steps but is otherwise all on one level. Enjoy the ''old-school'' charm on one of the best streets in the neighborhood, with delicious juice oranges and lemons. Lawn care and irrigation are included in the lease - Owner requests a 2-year lease. One year lease rate is $3850/month. Definitely NOT for sale :) Please call the listing agent for information or a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4601 E EXETER Boulevard have any available units?
4601 E EXETER Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 E EXETER Boulevard have?
Some of 4601 E EXETER Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 E EXETER Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4601 E EXETER Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 E EXETER Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4601 E EXETER Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4601 E EXETER Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4601 E EXETER Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4601 E EXETER Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 E EXETER Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 E EXETER Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4601 E EXETER Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4601 E EXETER Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4601 E EXETER Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 E EXETER Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 E EXETER Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

