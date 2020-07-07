4601 E EXETER Boulevard.

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful family home in Arcadia for LEASE. This home has been lovingly maintained, sits on a HUGE grassy lot, and has a fantastic floor plan. The bedrooms are generous (the 4th bedrooms is smaller and is on the opposite side of the house.) The house has 2 interior steps but is otherwise all on one level. Enjoy the ''old-school'' charm on one of the best streets in the neighborhood, with delicious juice oranges and lemons. Lawn care and irrigation are included in the lease - Owner requests a 2-year lease. One year lease rate is $3850/month. Definitely NOT for sale :) Please call the listing agent for information or a showing.