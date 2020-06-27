4549 E VILLA RITA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Huge 4 bedroom/2.5 bath updated home with sparkling pool and a 3 car garage! Step inside and immediately notice the bright, open floor plan featuring soaring vaulted ceilings and dramatic curved stairway. Kitchen opens to eat-in area and large family room with fireplace. Updated bathrooms with newer vanities, mirrors, and fixtures. Updated kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/dryer included! Freshly painted, new laminate and fans in all bedrooms! Great private backyard with sparkling pebble tec pool and lush landscaping including a grassy play area as well as delicious fruit trees. Very easy application process with no application or admin fee! RENT INCLUDES landscaping, pool service, and Rental Tax.