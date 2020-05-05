All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:23 PM

4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane

4548 West Mariposa Grande · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4548 West Mariposa Grande, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,745

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3419 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! (January - April $8,745) (May, October - December $6,500) (June - September $4,495) Spacious 5 bedroom & 3 1/2 bath home includes an office & bonus/game room. Beautiful heated pool and spa is perfect for lounging in the sun and is just outside the large master bedroom. Perfect for desert retreat in luxury. Soaring ceilings, large open eat in kitchen, brand new beds, linens and all the amenities of home while staying in your own 3000 plus private sanctuary retreat. A desert oasis fit for a king with bbq, 2 car garage perfect for some Rest and Relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane have any available units?
4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane has a unit available for $8,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane have?
Some of 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane does offer parking.
Does 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane has a pool.
Does 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane have accessible units?
No, 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4548 W Mariposa Grande Lane has units with dishwashers.
