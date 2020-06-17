4547 N 92ND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*Short Term Leases Available*Brand New Home w private Casita* Perfect Floor plan for a Group Home Situation*Casita has its own entrance w kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, common area, laundry, and single car garage.Able to connect with family in the main home is made possible through an inside door*Everything New and Energy Efficient* Move in cost based on a 1st of the month move in are $2,474.04 which includes your 1st month's rent, tax, & admin fee. Plus a $2,395.00 refundable security deposit. Plus a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin / registration fee.Rent is prorated after the 1st.*** No Housing Vouchers ***No Pets***Must have a credit score of at least 600