Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:25 AM

4547 N 92ND Avenue

4547 North 92nd Lane · (602) 388-8082
Location

4547 North 92nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2649 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Short Term Leases Available*Brand New Home w private Casita* Perfect Floor plan for a Group Home Situation*Casita has its own entrance w kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, common area, laundry, and single car garage.Able to connect with family in the main home is made possible through an inside door*Everything New and Energy Efficient* Move in cost based on a 1st of the month move in are $2,474.04 which includes your 1st month's rent, tax, & admin fee. Plus a $2,395.00 refundable security deposit. Plus a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin / registration fee.Rent is prorated after the 1st.*** No Housing Vouchers ***No Pets***Must have a credit score of at least 600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4547 N 92ND Avenue have any available units?
4547 N 92ND Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4547 N 92ND Avenue have?
Some of 4547 N 92ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4547 N 92ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4547 N 92ND Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4547 N 92ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4547 N 92ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4547 N 92ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4547 N 92ND Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4547 N 92ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4547 N 92ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4547 N 92ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 4547 N 92ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4547 N 92ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4547 N 92ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4547 N 92ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4547 N 92ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
