4544 N 15th Ave

This 32.5 Phx Townhouse Condo w/2 carport & Storage overlooks the greenbelt of the community! This Beautiful and Spacious home features a private patio with french door into the large dining area adjacent to the Kitchen. There is an oversize living room with large picture window overlooking the green belt area of the community. This home also has a laundry area downstairs as well as a half bath. The Master bedroom is upstairs and is oversized with room for a seating area. It also includes large closets and private bath. There are two additional guest bedrooms upstairs with guest bathroom. This is urban living at it\'s finest. Near the Valley Metro Rail giving you easy

and hassle free access to all the special events throughout the valley.

You won\'t want to miss this home, nearby Uptown!

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



12 Months



Dryer

Pool