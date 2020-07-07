All apartments in Phoenix
4544 N 15th Ave
4544 N 15th Ave

4544 North 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4544 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e84d8503e ----

This 32.5 Phx Townhouse Condo w/2 carport & Storage overlooks the greenbelt of the community! This Beautiful and Spacious home features a private patio with french door into the large dining area adjacent to the Kitchen. There is an oversize living room with large picture window overlooking the green belt area of the community. This home also has a laundry area downstairs as well as a half bath. The Master bedroom is upstairs and is oversized with room for a seating area. It also includes large closets and private bath. There are two additional guest bedrooms upstairs with guest bathroom. This is urban living at it\'s finest. Near the Valley Metro Rail giving you easy
and hassle free access to all the special events throughout the valley.
You won\'t want to miss this home, nearby Uptown!
STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION:

FLOORING:

GARAGE/PARKING:

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT:

YARD:

Additional Amenities:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER:

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months

Dryer
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

