4544 N 15th Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e84d8503e ----
This 32.5 Phx Townhouse Condo w/2 carport & Storage overlooks the greenbelt of the community! This Beautiful and Spacious home features a private patio with french door into the large dining area adjacent to the Kitchen. There is an oversize living room with large picture window overlooking the green belt area of the community. This home also has a laundry area downstairs as well as a half bath. The Master bedroom is upstairs and is oversized with room for a seating area. It also includes large closets and private bath. There are two additional guest bedrooms upstairs with guest bathroom. This is urban living at it\'s finest. Near the Valley Metro Rail giving you easy
and hassle free access to all the special events throughout the valley.
You won\'t want to miss this home, nearby Uptown!
STATUS: Vacant
PLEASE READ THIS:
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
More Information:
AREA INFORMATION:
FLOORING:
GARAGE/PARKING:
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT:
YARD:
Additional Amenities:
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER:
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.
Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696
12 Months
Dryer
Pool