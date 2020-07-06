4544 E Corral Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great family home located in highly sought after area of Ahwatukee. Home has 3 bedrooms all upstairs with walk out balcony from Master. 2 full baths upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs next to spacious laundry room area. Family room located off updated kitchen must see to appreciate, separate Living Room area with cozy nook beneath the stairs. Huge backyard with possibilities and space for new owners personal touch. 2 car garage with opener. Renter and / or Realtor to verify all information including appliances. If Pet accepted there is additional $25.00 per month per pet.