4544 E Corral Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

4544 E Corral Ave

4544 East Corral Road · No Longer Available
Location

4544 East Corral Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great family home located in highly sought after area of Ahwatukee. Home has 3 bedrooms all upstairs with walk out balcony from Master. 2 full baths upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs next to spacious laundry room area. Family room located off updated kitchen must see to appreciate, separate Living Room area with cozy nook beneath the stairs. Huge backyard with possibilities and space for new owners personal touch. 2 car garage with opener. Renter and / or Realtor to verify all information including appliances. If Pet accepted there is additional $25.00 per month per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 E Corral Ave have any available units?
4544 E Corral Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 E Corral Ave have?
Some of 4544 E Corral Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 E Corral Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4544 E Corral Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 E Corral Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4544 E Corral Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4544 E Corral Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4544 E Corral Ave offers parking.
Does 4544 E Corral Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 E Corral Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 E Corral Ave have a pool?
No, 4544 E Corral Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4544 E Corral Ave have accessible units?
No, 4544 E Corral Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 E Corral Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 E Corral Ave has units with dishwashers.

