4530 N 10th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CENTRAL PHOENIX BUNGALOW - CHARMING HISTORIC HOME IN PHENOMENAL LOCATION. FRESH AND IMMACULATELY CLEAN WITH UPDATED FLOORS THROUGHOUT. TONE ON TONE PAINT, CEILING FANS, UPDATED BATH VANITY, AND TONS OF STORAGE ALL COMBINE TO PROVIDE A BEAUTIFUL LIVING ATMOSPHERE. OUTSIDE ENJOY THE LARGE COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING A SHADED, GREEN BACKYARD. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE BILTMORE, 51 FREEWAY, AND SOME OF THE BEST RESTAURANTS AND BARS IN TOWN. IN THE HIGHLY RATED MADISON SCHOOLS DISTRICT. PLEASE, NO SMOKERS.



(RLNE5823458)