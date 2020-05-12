All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 27 2019 at 1:44 AM

4529 North 105th Avenue

4529 North 105th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4529 North 105th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large backyard with a Pool! 3 bedroom, 2 baths ready for immediate move-in. Inside has been freshly repainted, New Carpets and flooring through the home. Come and look at it today before its gone. Pool Service is not included in the price. It is $100 a month for the service. Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent, $45 application fee per adult, $300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs), $300 Cleaning Fee Refundable $250 One time Management Fee, 12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.), City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city. $10 Renters Insurance. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact us for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 North 105th Avenue have any available units?
4529 North 105th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4529 North 105th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4529 North 105th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 North 105th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4529 North 105th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4529 North 105th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4529 North 105th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4529 North 105th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4529 North 105th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 North 105th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4529 North 105th Avenue has a pool.
Does 4529 North 105th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4529 North 105th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 North 105th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4529 North 105th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4529 North 105th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4529 North 105th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

