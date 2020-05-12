4529 North 105th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large backyard with a Pool! 3 bedroom, 2 baths ready for immediate move-in. Inside has been freshly repainted, New Carpets and flooring through the home. Come and look at it today before its gone. Pool Service is not included in the price. It is $100 a month for the service. Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent, $45 application fee per adult, $300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs), $300 Cleaning Fee Refundable $250 One time Management Fee, 12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.), City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city. $10 Renters Insurance. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact us for details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.