Phoenix, AZ
4515 E. Weaver Rd.
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

4515 E. Weaver Rd.

4515 East Weaver Road · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Desert Ridge
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4515 East Weaver Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
4515 E. Weaver Rd. Available 04/03/19 Beautifully, Updated Desert Ridge Home with Custom Finishes Available Now!!! - This beautiful Desert Ridge home is available now! The home has an open, spacious backyard with a pebbletec pool that is an entertainer's delight! The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The layout is fantastic and the finishes are impeccable! The features include: all new Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Range, New Quartz Counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms with new sinks, faucets, ceramic tile floors and showers. The washer/dryer is a new front loading LG unit. There is gorgeous laminate flooring throughout and beautiful backsplashes in the kitchen. The new recessed lighting in the great room and kitchen has a sleek, sharp look. There is also a stone fireplace with marble hearth and built in wine fridge/beverage center! New sunscreens have recently been installed around the entire property. The location is close to shopping, dinning, AZ Loop 101 and HWY 51. Come see this home today!
For more information or to view the property please call,
Jay Vaidya (480) 945-7755.We will need to schedule with the tenant to show the property with 2 day notice till end of March 2019
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2579875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 E. Weaver Rd. have any available units?
4515 E. Weaver Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 E. Weaver Rd. have?
Some of 4515 E. Weaver Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 E. Weaver Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4515 E. Weaver Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 E. Weaver Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 4515 E. Weaver Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4515 E. Weaver Rd. offer parking?
No, 4515 E. Weaver Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4515 E. Weaver Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4515 E. Weaver Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 E. Weaver Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 4515 E. Weaver Rd. has a pool.
Does 4515 E. Weaver Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4515 E. Weaver Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 E. Weaver Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 E. Weaver Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
