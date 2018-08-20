Amenities

4515 E. Weaver Rd. Available 04/03/19 Beautifully, Updated Desert Ridge Home with Custom Finishes Available Now!!! - This beautiful Desert Ridge home is available now! The home has an open, spacious backyard with a pebbletec pool that is an entertainer's delight! The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The layout is fantastic and the finishes are impeccable! The features include: all new Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Range, New Quartz Counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms with new sinks, faucets, ceramic tile floors and showers. The washer/dryer is a new front loading LG unit. There is gorgeous laminate flooring throughout and beautiful backsplashes in the kitchen. The new recessed lighting in the great room and kitchen has a sleek, sharp look. There is also a stone fireplace with marble hearth and built in wine fridge/beverage center! New sunscreens have recently been installed around the entire property. The location is close to shopping, dinning, AZ Loop 101 and HWY 51. Come see this home today!

