4509 North 88th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

This three bedroom two bath home features a two-car garage, RV gate, and a double carport in the backyard. Landscaped front and back yards, with a covered back patio. Well maintained home with new carpet and freshly painted.



The area offers nearby access to the I-10 and Loop 101. Less than three miles to Westgate, the University of Phoneix Stadium and Gila River Arena.



Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.