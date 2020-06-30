All apartments in Phoenix
4509 North 88th Avenue
4509 North 88th Avenue

4509 North 88th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4509 North 88th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
This three bedroom two bath home features a two-car garage, RV gate, and a double carport in the backyard. Landscaped front and back yards, with a covered back patio. Well maintained home with new carpet and freshly painted.

The area offers nearby access to the I-10 and Loop 101. Less than three miles to Westgate, the University of Phoneix Stadium and Gila River Arena.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 North 88th Avenue have any available units?
4509 North 88th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 North 88th Avenue have?
Some of 4509 North 88th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 North 88th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4509 North 88th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 North 88th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4509 North 88th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4509 North 88th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4509 North 88th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4509 North 88th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 North 88th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 North 88th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4509 North 88th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4509 North 88th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4509 North 88th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 North 88th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 North 88th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

