Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4502 E. Briarwood Terrace

4502 East Briarwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4502 East Briarwood Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Level Home with Private Pool - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE for Move-In January 12, 2019
COMING SOON! Appointments to view starting Dec 19, 2018

1,770 SqFt - 3 Bed, 2 Bath: A Must See! Single Level North/South Facing Home Located in Beautiful Ahwatukee, Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Neutral Tile and Carpet - Open Eat In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances and Pantry - Family Room - Formal Dining w/Bay Windows - Large Living Room - Master Bedroom with Upgraded Bathroom with Tiled Garden Tub, Double Sinks & Walk In Closet - Back Yard is Built for Entertainment and Relaxation, Fenced Deep Pool, Full Size Gazebo, Raised Floor Beds, Adjoining Homes are Single Level, Pool Chemical Service Included

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups.

DIRECTIONS: PECOS & 48TH ST - From I-10 Go West on Pecos, North on 40th St, East on Frye Rd, South on 43rd Pl., East on Briarwood Terrace to Property.

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Phoenix

SCHOOLS: Kyrene del Milenio, Kyrene Akimel, Desert Vista High

(Photos do not include the current property upgrades)

$1,675.00 + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax per month.
$1,675.00 Security Deposit ($450.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Per Month
$50.00 Application Fee Per Adult Over The Age of 18

(Pictures are from a previous listing)
R.S.V.P. Realty

(RLNE3394265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace have any available units?
4502 E. Briarwood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace have?
Some of 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4502 E. Briarwood Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace offer parking?
No, 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace has a pool.
Does 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4502 E. Briarwood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
