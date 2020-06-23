4502 E. Briarwood Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Level Home with Private Pool - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE for Move-In January 12, 2019

COMING SOON! Appointments to view starting Dec 19, 2018



1,770 SqFt - 3 Bed, 2 Bath: A Must See! Single Level North/South Facing Home Located in Beautiful Ahwatukee, Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Neutral Tile and Carpet - Open Eat In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances and Pantry - Family Room - Formal Dining w/Bay Windows - Large Living Room - Master Bedroom with Upgraded Bathroom with Tiled Garden Tub, Double Sinks & Walk In Closet - Back Yard is Built for Entertainment and Relaxation, Fenced Deep Pool, Full Size Gazebo, Raised Floor Beds, Adjoining Homes are Single Level, Pool Chemical Service Included



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups.



DIRECTIONS: PECOS & 48TH ST - From I-10 Go West on Pecos, North on 40th St, East on Frye Rd, South on 43rd Pl., East on Briarwood Terrace to Property.



UTILITIES: SRP, City of Phoenix



SCHOOLS: Kyrene del Milenio, Kyrene Akimel, Desert Vista High



(Photos do not include the current property upgrades)



$1,675.00 + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax per month.

$1,675.00 Security Deposit ($450.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Per Month

$50.00 Application Fee Per Adult Over The Age of 18



(Pictures are from a previous listing)

R.S.V.P. Realty



(RLNE3394265)