4502 E. Briarwood Terrace

3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Level Home with Private Pool - R.S.V.P. Realty
AVAILABLE for Move-In January 12, 2019
COMING SOON! Appointments to view starting Dec 19, 2018
1,770 SqFt - 3 Bed, 2 Bath: A Must See! Single Level North/South Facing Home Located in Beautiful Ahwatukee, Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Neutral Tile and Carpet - Open Eat In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances and Pantry - Family Room - Formal Dining w/Bay Windows - Large Living Room - Master Bedroom with Upgraded Bathroom with Tiled Garden Tub, Double Sinks & Walk In Closet - Back Yard is Built for Entertainment and Relaxation, Fenced Deep Pool, Full Size Gazebo, Raised Floor Beds, Adjoining Homes are Single Level, Pool Chemical Service Included
INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups.
DIRECTIONS: PECOS & 48TH ST - From I-10 Go West on Pecos, North on 40th St, East on Frye Rd, South on 43rd Pl., East on Briarwood Terrace to Property.
UTILITIES: SRP, City of Phoenix
SCHOOLS: Kyrene del Milenio, Kyrene Akimel, Desert Vista High
(Photos do not include the current property upgrades)
$1,675.00 + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax per month.
$1,675.00 Security Deposit ($450.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Per Month
$50.00 Application Fee Per Adult Over The Age of 18
(Pictures are from a previous listing)
