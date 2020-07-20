All apartments in Phoenix
449 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive
449 W MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive

449 West Mountain Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

449 West Mountain Sage Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath + Loft & 1 Car Garage in The Ahwatukee Foothills. Downstairs Offers A Great Room With Gorgeous Wood Flooring, Open Kitchen With Breakfast Nook, & Powder Room. Upstairs Features A Master Suite With A Queen Bed, Two Additional Bedrooms with Single Beds & Shared Bathroom, A Spacious Loft For An Additional Living Area/Office & Laundry Room. Wood Shutters Throughout. Preserve Lot with Outdoor Fireplace Overlooking the Mountain. Within Walking Distance of Popular South Mountain Trail Access. AVAILABLE 9/4/19-12/31/2019 ONLY. No Pets!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

