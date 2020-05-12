448 E. Topeka Dr.

Amenities

***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX*** - **No Pets Allowed**



This is a two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with 1656 square feet and is located in Phoenix. The interior features a great room, eat in kitchen, downstairs master bedroom with large walk-in closet and double sinks, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, patio and desert landscaping.



Cross Streets: 7th St and Union Hills

North on 7th Street to Kristal Way west to 6th St south to Topeka west to property.



(RLNE4864076)