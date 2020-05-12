All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

448 E. Topeka Dr.

448 East Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

448 East Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX*** - **No Pets Allowed**

This is a two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with 1656 square feet and is located in Phoenix. The interior features a great room, eat in kitchen, downstairs master bedroom with large walk-in closet and double sinks, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, patio and desert landscaping.

Cross Streets: 7th St and Union Hills
North on 7th Street to Kristal Way west to 6th St south to Topeka west to property.

(RLNE4864076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 E. Topeka Dr. have any available units?
448 E. Topeka Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 E. Topeka Dr. have?
Some of 448 E. Topeka Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 E. Topeka Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
448 E. Topeka Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 E. Topeka Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 448 E. Topeka Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 448 E. Topeka Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 448 E. Topeka Dr. offers parking.
Does 448 E. Topeka Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 E. Topeka Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 E. Topeka Dr. have a pool?
No, 448 E. Topeka Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 448 E. Topeka Dr. have accessible units?
No, 448 E. Topeka Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 448 E. Topeka Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 E. Topeka Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
