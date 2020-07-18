All apartments in Phoenix
4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176

4444 East Paradise Village Parkway North · (480) 405-6464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4444 East Paradise Village Parkway North, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
internet access
Dreamy Arizona Boho Vibe - Furnished Rental in Paradise Valley - Dreamy Arizona Boho Vibe. The Desert Gem is perfect for romantic getaways or business trips in the heart of Paradise Valley. Close to dining and entertainment. Fully stocked, luxury condo with cable and internet. Dogs welcomed!

Desert Gem has everything you could need for a short or long getaway in the valley. The master bedroom features a queen bed. The living room sofa pulls out into a queen bed. Extra bedding, soft towels, dishes, cookware, coffeepot, internet, cable TV in living room and a quaint patio. Both TV’s are Smart TVs so you can connect to your streaming services.

Well behaved, house trained dogs are allowed in unit. Please keep them off of the furniture and pick up after your pet. You will need to bring your own doggie bags. Sorry, no feline friends allowed.

Community pool, quaint patio, and 1 covered carport spot. No Mailbox keys are provided. Long term guests must make arrangements for a PO BOX.

Rent is $1300/month + tax. Avail *July - September *
Refundable Security Deposit. $1300
Non Refundable cleaning deposit $200

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4975493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 have any available units?
4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 have?
Some of 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 currently offering any rent specials?
4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 is pet friendly.
Does 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 offer parking?
Yes, 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 offers parking.
Does 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 have a pool?
Yes, 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 has a pool.
Does 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 have accessible units?
No, 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176 does not have units with dishwashers.
