4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking pool internet access

Dreamy Arizona Boho Vibe - Furnished Rental in Paradise Valley - Dreamy Arizona Boho Vibe. The Desert Gem is perfect for romantic getaways or business trips in the heart of Paradise Valley. Close to dining and entertainment. Fully stocked, luxury condo with cable and internet. Dogs welcomed!



Desert Gem has everything you could need for a short or long getaway in the valley. The master bedroom features a queen bed. The living room sofa pulls out into a queen bed. Extra bedding, soft towels, dishes, cookware, coffeepot, internet, cable TV in living room and a quaint patio. Both TV’s are Smart TVs so you can connect to your streaming services.



Well behaved, house trained dogs are allowed in unit. Please keep them off of the furniture and pick up after your pet. You will need to bring your own doggie bags. Sorry, no feline friends allowed.



Community pool, quaint patio, and 1 covered carport spot. No Mailbox keys are provided. Long term guests must make arrangements for a PO BOX.



Rent is $1300/month + tax. Avail *July - September *

Refundable Security Deposit. $1300

Non Refundable cleaning deposit $200



No Cats Allowed



