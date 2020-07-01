All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4438 E DANBURY Road
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

4438 E DANBURY Road

4438 East Danbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

4438 East Danbury Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Beautiful rental that's perfect for entertaining. New tile!!! The formal living/dining area is open with vaulted ceilings & 2 toned paint. The expansive kitchen with breakfast bar & black appliances opens to the family room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace, all overlooking the huge private backyard with extended alumawood & flagstone patio, lovely outdoor fireplace, mature balanced desert/grass landscaping, perfectly placed lighting & a hot-tub. Gorgeous cabinets, granite counter tops & upgraded fixtures in eat-in kitchen and all bathrooms. The tranquil master suite features an oversized walk-in shower & generous walk-in closet. Each bedroom is large with expansive closets.Great location close to 101/51, Desert Ridge/Kierland. Tenant responsible for landscaping and spa maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 E DANBURY Road have any available units?
4438 E DANBURY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 E DANBURY Road have?
Some of 4438 E DANBURY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 E DANBURY Road currently offering any rent specials?
4438 E DANBURY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 E DANBURY Road pet-friendly?
No, 4438 E DANBURY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4438 E DANBURY Road offer parking?
Yes, 4438 E DANBURY Road offers parking.
Does 4438 E DANBURY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4438 E DANBURY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 E DANBURY Road have a pool?
No, 4438 E DANBURY Road does not have a pool.
Does 4438 E DANBURY Road have accessible units?
No, 4438 E DANBURY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 E DANBURY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4438 E DANBURY Road has units with dishwashers.

