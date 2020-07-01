4438 E DANBURY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Beautiful rental that's perfect for entertaining. New tile!!! The formal living/dining area is open with vaulted ceilings & 2 toned paint. The expansive kitchen with breakfast bar & black appliances opens to the family room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace, all overlooking the huge private backyard with extended alumawood & flagstone patio, lovely outdoor fireplace, mature balanced desert/grass landscaping, perfectly placed lighting & a hot-tub. Gorgeous cabinets, granite counter tops & upgraded fixtures in eat-in kitchen and all bathrooms. The tranquil master suite features an oversized walk-in shower & generous walk-in closet. Each bedroom is large with expansive closets.Great location close to 101/51, Desert Ridge/Kierland. Tenant responsible for landscaping and spa maintenance.