4436 W. Ellis St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4436 W. Ellis St.

4436 West Ellis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4436 West Ellis Street, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom- Gorgeous Home- Laveen - 3 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
1537 Sq Ft.
Separate Master Suite
Walk in master
Soaking tub
Desert Landscape
Covered patio
Dishwasher
Built in Microwave
2 car garage
Open Kitchen
Island
Large Living room
Dining room
Pantry
Large Closets

Resident pays:
Electric
Gas
Water, Sewer, Trash

$1325.00 Per Month + Sales Tax. $800.00 Security Deposit. $20.00 application per adult. 12 month lease.

Pets Okay. Breed/Size Restrictions. $200.00 Deposit

No evictions or judgments. Renters insurance required.

Will hold for 2 weeks vacant only.

To apply please complete application, bring copy of ID, copy of proof income/job, and $400 deposit and $20 app fee to hold unit (money order or cashiers ck only) OR apply online @ www.sundialaz.com

Call Courtney @ Sundial RE 480-966-2170
www.sundialaz.com

Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason

(RLNE1985261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 W. Ellis St. have any available units?
4436 W. Ellis St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4436 W. Ellis St. have?
Some of 4436 W. Ellis St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4436 W. Ellis St. currently offering any rent specials?
4436 W. Ellis St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 W. Ellis St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4436 W. Ellis St. is pet friendly.
Does 4436 W. Ellis St. offer parking?
Yes, 4436 W. Ellis St. offers parking.
Does 4436 W. Ellis St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4436 W. Ellis St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 W. Ellis St. have a pool?
No, 4436 W. Ellis St. does not have a pool.
Does 4436 W. Ellis St. have accessible units?
No, 4436 W. Ellis St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 W. Ellis St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4436 W. Ellis St. has units with dishwashers.
