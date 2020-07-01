4436 N 33rd Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Gorgeous contemporary remodel and a fantastic Arcadia Lite location! Stainless kitchen with custom stainless hood and gas cooking. Kitchen opens to a great room with a really cool wood burning fireplace. The bathroom has been redone and looks great. There is a separate indoor laundry area with a washer and dryer. The covered patio is huge and back yard is really nice and private and expansive. There is a one car carport. The location is close to great shopping and restaurants! The home has great curb appeal and will be a pleasure to see!