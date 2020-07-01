All apartments in Phoenix
4436 N 33rd Place
Location

4436 North 33rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Gorgeous contemporary remodel and a fantastic Arcadia Lite location! Stainless kitchen with custom stainless hood and gas cooking. Kitchen opens to a great room with a really cool wood burning fireplace. The bathroom has been redone and looks great. There is a separate indoor laundry area with a washer and dryer. The covered patio is huge and back yard is really nice and private and expansive. There is a one car carport. The location is close to great shopping and restaurants! The home has great curb appeal and will be a pleasure to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 N 33rd Place have any available units?
4436 N 33rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4436 N 33rd Place have?
Some of 4436 N 33rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4436 N 33rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
4436 N 33rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 N 33rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 4436 N 33rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4436 N 33rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 4436 N 33rd Place offers parking.
Does 4436 N 33rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4436 N 33rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 N 33rd Place have a pool?
No, 4436 N 33rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 4436 N 33rd Place have accessible units?
No, 4436 N 33rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 N 33rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4436 N 33rd Place has units with dishwashers.

