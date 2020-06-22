4435 N 31st Ave

Amenities

Cross streets Camelback and 31st Ave. Minutes away from GCU. Close to private and public schools with green play areas. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms tile throughout the entire home. Separate living room and kitchen area. Large kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Back room W/D hookups plus extra storage. Huge backyard with RV gate access from the alley. Ceiling fans and cold AC for hot summer nights. Enjoy restaurants, shopping, highways and much more in this area. This home is ready to rent.



Resident is responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% city rental tax.

1.9% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;

