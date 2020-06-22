All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4435 N 31st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4435 N 31st Ave
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

4435 N 31st Ave

4435 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4435 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Mission Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cross streets Camelback and 31st Ave. Minutes away from GCU. Close to private and public schools with green play areas. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms tile throughout the entire home. Separate living room and kitchen area. Large kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Back room W/D hookups plus extra storage. Huge backyard with RV gate access from the alley. Ceiling fans and cold AC for hot summer nights. Enjoy restaurants, shopping, highways and much more in this area. This home is ready to rent.

Resident is responsible for all utilities

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax.
1.9% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
A Mynd Company
Equal Opportunity Housing

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
www.mynd.co
unitId: prrgrmnr6oto7rj8

(RLNE5777923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 N 31st Ave have any available units?
4435 N 31st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4435 N 31st Ave have?
Some of 4435 N 31st Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4435 N 31st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4435 N 31st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 N 31st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4435 N 31st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4435 N 31st Ave offer parking?
No, 4435 N 31st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4435 N 31st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4435 N 31st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 N 31st Ave have a pool?
No, 4435 N 31st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4435 N 31st Ave have accessible units?
No, 4435 N 31st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 N 31st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4435 N 31st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College