Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:40 PM

4431 E ANDERSON Drive

4431 East Anderson Drive · (480) 980-5121
Location

4431 East Anderson Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming home features a beautifully updated kitchen w/Cherry wood cabinets, modern brushed nickel handles, quartz counters & new porcelain tile backsplash that opens to the family room w/vaulted ceiling, a cozy wood burning fireplace in the family room. Ceiling fans throughout, and newer neutral paint scheme. The master bathroom has been renovated to feature a large walk in shower with multiple shower heads, block windows for natural light a vanity with double sinks, updated lighting, and a walk-in closet. New wood look-a-like tile, in all traffic areas, and new tile in both bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms.No smoking and no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 E ANDERSON Drive have any available units?
4431 E ANDERSON Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 E ANDERSON Drive have?
Some of 4431 E ANDERSON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 E ANDERSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4431 E ANDERSON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 E ANDERSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4431 E ANDERSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4431 E ANDERSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4431 E ANDERSON Drive does offer parking.
Does 4431 E ANDERSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 E ANDERSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 E ANDERSON Drive have a pool?
No, 4431 E ANDERSON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4431 E ANDERSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 4431 E ANDERSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 E ANDERSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4431 E ANDERSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
