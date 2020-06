Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This home is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with large yard with a new block wall, covered patio and a carport. Home has just been painted inside and has tile floors throughout. Newer roof and air conditioner. Kitchen eat in area, Kitchen has lots of updated cabinets and granite counter top. Close to shopping and work.