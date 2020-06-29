4429 E HARTFORD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful home in the coveted Santa Rita gated community in a great location. Walk into a gorgeous home with dozens of upgrades including a large semi-custom kitchen, built in breakfast nook, large kitchen patio upgraded cabinets with granite counters, custom plantation shutters, two tone paint in house and many more features to mention. Home features surround sound in living room and patio, whole home water softner and reverse osmosis system in Kitchen. Master suite has huge shower with nice walk-in closet. Easy maintenance landscape.