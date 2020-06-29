All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4429 E HARTFORD Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:18 AM

4429 E HARTFORD Avenue

4429 East Hartford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4429 East Hartford Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in the coveted Santa Rita gated community in a great location. Walk into a gorgeous home with dozens of upgrades including a large semi-custom kitchen, built in breakfast nook, large kitchen patio upgraded cabinets with granite counters, custom plantation shutters, two tone paint in house and many more features to mention. Home features surround sound in living room and patio, whole home water softner and reverse osmosis system in Kitchen. Master suite has huge shower with nice walk-in closet. Easy maintenance landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue have any available units?
4429 E HARTFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue have?
Some of 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4429 E HARTFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue offer parking?
No, 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4429 E HARTFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College