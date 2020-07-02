Amenities

4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive Available 12/02/19 Desert Ridge Area 4-bed/2-bath, 1962 SFH, double garage $1795 mo - MOVE IN SPECIAL! $100.00 CREDIT per month through March 2020 with a 12 month lease. Call for details. Well-kept Large 4 bedroom single family home with upgraded flooring, tile in entry, kitchen nook, baths, hallway. Cut Berber in bedrooms, with upgraded pad. Large kitchen area opens to family room, and living room/dining room combination. Mater bedroom has large walk-in closet and private door from bath to back yard. Front and rear yard is ez -care desert. Walk to schools and enjoy all the amenities that the Desert Ridge and The Market Place have to offer. Note home will not be available for move in until December 2019.



Close to the Mayo Clinic Hospital, the Musical Instrument Museum, and easy access to the 101 Loop and the 51 South Freeway to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.



Call Michael Novotny GRI, Designated Broker, Arrowpoint Realty Inc 480-947-1499



