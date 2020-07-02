All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive

4426 East Lone Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4426 East Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive Available 12/02/19 Desert Ridge Area 4-bed/2-bath, 1962 SFH, double garage $1795 mo - MOVE IN SPECIAL! $100.00 CREDIT per month through March 2020 with a 12 month lease. Call for details. Well-kept Large 4 bedroom single family home with upgraded flooring, tile in entry, kitchen nook, baths, hallway. Cut Berber in bedrooms, with upgraded pad. Large kitchen area opens to family room, and living room/dining room combination. Mater bedroom has large walk-in closet and private door from bath to back yard. Front and rear yard is ez -care desert. Walk to schools and enjoy all the amenities that the Desert Ridge and The Market Place have to offer. Note home will not be available for move in until December 2019.

Close to the Mayo Clinic Hospital, the Musical Instrument Museum, and easy access to the 101 Loop and the 51 South Freeway to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Call Michael Novotny GRI, Designated Broker, Arrowpoint Realty Inc 480-947-1499

(RLNE4234625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive have any available units?
4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive offers parking.
Does 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive have a pool?
No, 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive have accessible units?
No, 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4426 E. Lone Cactus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

