4422 N 56TH Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome To The Desirable Arcadia Community ~ This executive home is now available for lease. Quintessential ranch style home describes this warm and charming home that includes6 bedroom and 4.5 bath with separate guest quarters. The spacious kitchen includes Viking appliances with casual dining and adjacent to the large family room with fireplace. The master bedroom suite is light and bright with french doors that access the large and private backyard. This great backyard for entertaining with large pool, built-in bbq, fireplace and plenty of grass area is a perfect family home. Ideally located close to great restaurants, shopping, airport, excellent schools and hiking trails.