Phoenix, AZ
4422 N 56TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4422 N 56TH Street

4422 North 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4422 North 56th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome To The Desirable Arcadia Community ~ This executive home is now available for lease. Quintessential ranch style home describes this warm and charming home that includes6 bedroom and 4.5 bath with separate guest quarters. The spacious kitchen includes Viking appliances with casual dining and adjacent to the large family room with fireplace. The master bedroom suite is light and bright with french doors that access the large and private backyard. This great backyard for entertaining with large pool, built-in bbq, fireplace and plenty of grass area is a perfect family home. Ideally located close to great restaurants, shopping, airport, excellent schools and hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 N 56TH Street have any available units?
4422 N 56TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 N 56TH Street have?
Some of 4422 N 56TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 N 56TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4422 N 56TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 N 56TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4422 N 56TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4422 N 56TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4422 N 56TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4422 N 56TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 N 56TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 N 56TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4422 N 56TH Street has a pool.
Does 4422 N 56TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4422 N 56TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 N 56TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 N 56TH Street has units with dishwashers.
