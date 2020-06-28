All apartments in Phoenix
442 E. Kerry Ln
442 E. Kerry Ln

442 East Kerry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

442 East Kerry Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath w/ Lots of Space - Spacious 3 bed/2 1/2 bath. Downstairs is all tile, and the spacious livingroom has vaulted ceiling. Upstairs are 3 good sized bedrooms with newer carpet and 2 baths. Fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. The home is in good condition. Great neighborhood, and 2 car garage.

Additional Fees:
$100 Placement Fee
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
2.3% City Tax
$35 Application Fee
$1445 Security Deposit

(RLNE2702374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 E. Kerry Ln have any available units?
442 E. Kerry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 E. Kerry Ln have?
Some of 442 E. Kerry Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 E. Kerry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
442 E. Kerry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 E. Kerry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 E. Kerry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 442 E. Kerry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 442 E. Kerry Ln offers parking.
Does 442 E. Kerry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 E. Kerry Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 E. Kerry Ln have a pool?
No, 442 E. Kerry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 442 E. Kerry Ln have accessible units?
No, 442 E. Kerry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 442 E. Kerry Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 E. Kerry Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
