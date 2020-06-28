442 E. Kerry Ln

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath w/ Lots of Space - Spacious 3 bed/2 1/2 bath. Downstairs is all tile, and the spacious livingroom has vaulted ceiling. Upstairs are 3 good sized bedrooms with newer carpet and 2 baths. Fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. The home is in good condition. Great neighborhood, and 2 car garage.



Additional Fees:

$100 Placement Fee

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

2.3% City Tax

$35 Application Fee

$1445 Security Deposit



(RLNE2702374)