All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4411 N 46th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4411 N 46th Pl
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

4411 N 46th Pl

4411 North 46th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4411 North 46th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/efa616a08f ---- Beautifully designed home centered in the premier Arcadia neighborhood of Mountgrove! Surrounded by Date Palms and other homes filled with character, this lovely home has tremendous curb appeal with a terrific backyard with pebble-tec pool and spa! Owner will take care of landscaping and pool maintenance. Hardwood floors through main areas, carpet in bedrooms, spacious living room, remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops and panoramic views, 3 full bedrooms and a den/office!! A must see! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Mountgrove Arcadia Proper Ele Sch Dist: 048 - Scottsdale Unified District Elementary School: Hopi Elementary School Jr. High School: Ingleside Middle School High School Dist #: 048 - Scottsdale Unified District High School: Arcadia High School Approx SqFt Range: 2,001 - 2,250 Fireplace: 2 Fireplaces; Fireplace Living Rm; Fireplace Master Bdr Carport Spaces: 2 Total Covered Spaces: 2 Pool - Private: Pool - Private; Fenced Pool Landscaping: Grass Front; Grass Back; Yrd Wtring Sys Front; Yrd Wtring Sys Back; Auto Timer H2O Front; Auto Timer H2O Back Windows: Low-E Kitchen Features: Range/Oven Gas; Cook Top Gas; Dishwasher; Refrigerator; Wall Oven(s); Pantry; Granite Countertops; Kitchen Island Master Bathroom: Full Bth Master Bdrm; Private Toilet Room; Tub with Jets Additional Bedroom: Other Bedroom Split; Separate Bdrm Exit; Othr Bdr Walkin Clst Laundry: Washer Included; Dryer Included; Inside Laundry Dining Area: Formal; Eat-in Kitchen; Breakfast Room Other Rooms: Family Room Window Coverings: Blinds; Shutters Flooring: Carpet; Tile; Wood Architecture: Ranch Unit Style: All on One Level Const - Finish: Painted Construction: Block Roofing: Comp Shingle; Shake; Foam Fencing: View/Wrought Iron; Block Cooling: Refrigeration Heating: Gas Heat Utilities: SRP; SW Gas Water: City Water Sewer: Sewer - Public Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months Ceiling Fan Dryer Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 N 46th Pl have any available units?
4411 N 46th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 N 46th Pl have?
Some of 4411 N 46th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 N 46th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4411 N 46th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 N 46th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 N 46th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4411 N 46th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4411 N 46th Pl offers parking.
Does 4411 N 46th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 N 46th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 N 46th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4411 N 46th Pl has a pool.
Does 4411 N 46th Pl have accessible units?
No, 4411 N 46th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 N 46th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 N 46th Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College