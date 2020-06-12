4411 N 46th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/efa616a08f ---- Beautifully designed home centered in the premier Arcadia neighborhood of Mountgrove! Surrounded by Date Palms and other homes filled with character, this lovely home has tremendous curb appeal with a terrific backyard with pebble-tec pool and spa! Owner will take care of landscaping and pool maintenance. Hardwood floors through main areas, carpet in bedrooms, spacious living room, remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops and panoramic views, 3 full bedrooms and a den/office!! A must see! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Mountgrove Arcadia Proper Ele Sch Dist: 048 - Scottsdale Unified District Elementary School: Hopi Elementary School Jr. High School: Ingleside Middle School High School Dist #: 048 - Scottsdale Unified District High School: Arcadia High School Approx SqFt Range: 2,001 - 2,250 Fireplace: 2 Fireplaces; Fireplace Living Rm; Fireplace Master Bdr Carport Spaces: 2 Total Covered Spaces: 2 Pool - Private: Pool - Private; Fenced Pool Landscaping: Grass Front; Grass Back; Yrd Wtring Sys Front; Yrd Wtring Sys Back; Auto Timer H2O Front; Auto Timer H2O Back Windows: Low-E Kitchen Features: Range/Oven Gas; Cook Top Gas; Dishwasher; Refrigerator; Wall Oven(s); Pantry; Granite Countertops; Kitchen Island Master Bathroom: Full Bth Master Bdrm; Private Toilet Room; Tub with Jets Additional Bedroom: Other Bedroom Split; Separate Bdrm Exit; Othr Bdr Walkin Clst Laundry: Washer Included; Dryer Included; Inside Laundry Dining Area: Formal; Eat-in Kitchen; Breakfast Room Other Rooms: Family Room Window Coverings: Blinds; Shutters Flooring: Carpet; Tile; Wood Architecture: Ranch Unit Style: All on One Level Const - Finish: Painted Construction: Block Roofing: Comp Shingle; Shake; Foam Fencing: View/Wrought Iron; Block Cooling: Refrigeration Heating: Gas Heat Utilities: SRP; SW Gas Water: City Water Sewer: Sewer - Public Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



12 Months Ceiling Fan Dryer Pool