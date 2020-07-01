All apartments in Phoenix
4408 N 19TH Drive

4408 North 19th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4408 North 19th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
carpet
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a spacious carport, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a storage shed and plenty of room for enjoying beautiful sunny mornings. The interior offers plenty of natural lighting, plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, and lots of room for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and lots of cabinetry for your culinary enjoyment. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 N 19TH Drive have any available units?
4408 N 19TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 N 19TH Drive have?
Some of 4408 N 19TH Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 N 19TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4408 N 19TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 N 19TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4408 N 19TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4408 N 19TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4408 N 19TH Drive offers parking.
Does 4408 N 19TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 N 19TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 N 19TH Drive have a pool?
No, 4408 N 19TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4408 N 19TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 4408 N 19TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 N 19TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 N 19TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

