4408 N 19TH Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport fireplace microwave carpet

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a spacious carport, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a storage shed and plenty of room for enjoying beautiful sunny mornings. The interior offers plenty of natural lighting, plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, and lots of room for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and lots of cabinetry for your culinary enjoyment. Make this your home and apply today!