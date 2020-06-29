4401 North 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Light and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in Central Phoenix, Move in Ready. Upstairs unit that's been freshly painted, newer kitchen appliances, nice wood flooring, ceiling fans. Close to airport, buses, light rails, freeways, dining, shopping, sport venues, entertainment. Water, Sewer, and Trash included. Community pool, laundry facility on site.

Pets with owner approval prior to lease signing.



Total monthly rent payment is $855, includes tax and monthly administration fee. Refundable Security deposit is $855, $200 Administration Fee due on lease start date. Pet deposit of $250, if applicable, and $10 monthly pet fee.



Application submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $60 for the first adult applicant, $30 for each additional adult applicant.



To qualify for our properties we require the following:

* Please see information below regarding Criminal History

* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)

* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount

* A Credit Score of 540 or higher

* No un-discharged bankruptcy

* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent

* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord

If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:

* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealth.com

* Non-refundable Application fee is $60 for 1st applicant. Additional applicants fee is $30. Application fee can be paid online.

* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID

* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)

* Applicant disclosure form (attached)

* Rental history form (attached)

CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.



Please check our website for more homes. RPMprivatewealthaz.com.



