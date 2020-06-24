All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4379 E Selena Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4379 E Selena Dr
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:58 PM

4379 E Selena Dr

4379 East Selena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4379 East Selena Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Three bedroom 2.5 bath home in Tatum Village a gated community in Desert Ridge. Built in 2007 includes very nice master bedroom with bath on first level with walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bath and large storage area. Two car garage with easy to maintain front and side yards.
Desireable North Phoenix Location in Tatum Village a gated community in Desert Ridge.Community swimming pool and recreation areas with HOA fees paid by owner. Easy access to hiking and biking trails adjacent to community. This is an excellent place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4379 E Selena Dr have any available units?
4379 E Selena Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4379 E Selena Dr have?
Some of 4379 E Selena Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4379 E Selena Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4379 E Selena Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4379 E Selena Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4379 E Selena Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4379 E Selena Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4379 E Selena Dr offers parking.
Does 4379 E Selena Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4379 E Selena Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4379 E Selena Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4379 E Selena Dr has a pool.
Does 4379 E Selena Dr have accessible units?
No, 4379 E Selena Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4379 E Selena Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4379 E Selena Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College