4379 E Selena Dr

Three bedroom 2.5 bath home in Tatum Village a gated community in Desert Ridge. Built in 2007 includes very nice master bedroom with bath on first level with walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bath and large storage area. Two car garage with easy to maintain front and side yards. Desireable North Phoenix Location in Tatum Village a gated community in Desert Ridge.Community swimming pool and recreation areas with HOA fees paid by owner. Easy access to hiking and biking trails adjacent to community. This is an excellent place to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
