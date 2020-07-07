All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4377 E SAINT JOHN Road
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:37 AM

4377 E SAINT JOHN Road

4377 East Saint John Road · No Longer Available
Location

4377 East Saint John Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in highly sought after North Phoenix! This home features an open layout with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light. The kitchen includes granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and a large walk in pantry. Outdoors you will find lush mature landscaping, fruit trees and plenty of privacy making for a perfect setting for any mood any time of the year. Prime location with close proximity to Desert Ridge, Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarters and easy access to the 51 freeway and the loop 101. This one won't last schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road have any available units?
4377 E SAINT JOHN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road have?
Some of 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road currently offering any rent specials?
4377 E SAINT JOHN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road pet-friendly?
No, 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road offer parking?
Yes, 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road offers parking.
Does 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road have a pool?
No, 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road does not have a pool.
Does 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road have accessible units?
No, 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4377 E SAINT JOHN Road has units with dishwashers.

