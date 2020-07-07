4377 E SAINT JOHN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home in highly sought after North Phoenix! This home features an open layout with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light. The kitchen includes granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and a large walk in pantry. Outdoors you will find lush mature landscaping, fruit trees and plenty of privacy making for a perfect setting for any mood any time of the year. Prime location with close proximity to Desert Ridge, Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarters and easy access to the 51 freeway and the loop 101. This one won't last schedule a showing.