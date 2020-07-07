4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Vacant and ready to move in today. 1604 sq ft, 3 bed/2.5 bath (2 story) home. This home is move in ready and upgraded throughout. 18 inch tile on the diagonal, upgraded carpeting, kitchen has stainless steel appliances & cherry finished maple cabinets, built in pantry, granite look countertops with breakfast bar, downstairs has 9 ft ceilings and half bath, upstairs has a small loft area - perfect for a desk, Bedroom 2 and Bedroom 3 share a Jack & Jill bath, the master bath has a tall vanity w/dual sinks, walk in closet & mountain views, upgraded lighting & fans, mirror closet doors, custom paint, horizontal blinds, all in a small gated community with its own pool, close to shopping and 101/51 freeways. Yard maintenance included with the rent. NO Pets, Please