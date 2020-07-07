All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:36 AM

4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive

4368 East Rosemonte Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4368 East Rosemonte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Vacant and ready to move in today. 1604 sq ft, 3 bed/2.5 bath (2 story) home. This home is move in ready and upgraded throughout. 18 inch tile on the diagonal, upgraded carpeting, kitchen has stainless steel appliances & cherry finished maple cabinets, built in pantry, granite look countertops with breakfast bar, downstairs has 9 ft ceilings and half bath, upstairs has a small loft area - perfect for a desk, Bedroom 2 and Bedroom 3 share a Jack & Jill bath, the master bath has a tall vanity w/dual sinks, walk in closet & mountain views, upgraded lighting & fans, mirror closet doors, custom paint, horizontal blinds, all in a small gated community with its own pool, close to shopping and 101/51 freeways. Yard maintenance included with the rent. NO Pets, Please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive have any available units?
4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive have?
Some of 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive offers parking.
Does 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive has a pool.
Does 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4368 E ROSEMONTE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College