Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
435 W Harwell
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

435 W Harwell

435 West Harwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

435 West Harwell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
435 W. Harwell Rd. - Immaculate Move In Ready 4 Bed 3 Bath In Phoenix! - Baseline & 7th. Ave. - CALL TODAY! - This is a must see 4 bedroom 3 bath 2634 sqft home off of Baseline and 7th ave. Granite counters-maple cabinets and so much more. Hurry this one won't last

To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5626959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 W Harwell have any available units?
435 W Harwell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 W Harwell have?
Some of 435 W Harwell's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 W Harwell currently offering any rent specials?
435 W Harwell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 W Harwell pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 W Harwell is pet friendly.
Does 435 W Harwell offer parking?
No, 435 W Harwell does not offer parking.
Does 435 W Harwell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 W Harwell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 W Harwell have a pool?
No, 435 W Harwell does not have a pool.
Does 435 W Harwell have accessible units?
No, 435 W Harwell does not have accessible units.
Does 435 W Harwell have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 W Harwell does not have units with dishwashers.

