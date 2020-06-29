Amenities

435 W. Harwell Rd. - Immaculate Move In Ready 4 Bed 3 Bath In Phoenix! - Baseline & 7th. Ave. - CALL TODAY! - This is a must see 4 bedroom 3 bath 2634 sqft home off of Baseline and 7th ave. Granite counters-maple cabinets and so much more. Hurry this one won't last



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



No Cats Allowed



