All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 435 East Hidalgo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
435 East Hidalgo Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

435 East Hidalgo Avenue

435 East Hidalgo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

435 East Hidalgo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New refurbished home off Central and Southern. 2 bed, 1.5 bath, Gated courtyard, detached 2 car garage, new paint, new carpet, all appliances included. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets. Secure Block wall in back yard.

Advertising notice: There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable.There is a $195.00 non-refundable administration fee that is due after approval of your application. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions apply. Appliances may or may not be included whether shown or not in pictures. Presence of appliances must be confirmed before signing the lease.

Call Barb 602-369-6116 or Transcity Property Management

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 East Hidalgo Avenue have any available units?
435 East Hidalgo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 East Hidalgo Avenue have?
Some of 435 East Hidalgo Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 East Hidalgo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 East Hidalgo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 East Hidalgo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 East Hidalgo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 435 East Hidalgo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 435 East Hidalgo Avenue offers parking.
Does 435 East Hidalgo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 East Hidalgo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 East Hidalgo Avenue have a pool?
No, 435 East Hidalgo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 435 East Hidalgo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 435 East Hidalgo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 435 East Hidalgo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 East Hidalgo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College