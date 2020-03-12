4349 E Campo Bello Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! Spectacular Spacious Split Floorplan (3 Bed/2 Bath). ALL 20x20 Tile w/4 inch baseboard t/o. Custom 2-tone Paint. 2-Car Garage w/Epoxy Floor. Home features Remodeled Expansive Great Room layout! Bright Open Kitchen w/Island & Marble Countertops. New Stainless Steel Stove & Microwave, plus Full size Fridge. Exit from Greatroom to covered patio & private backyard. Inside Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer. Master w/Private exit to backyard. Master Bath w/Dual Vanity, Oval Tub & separate Shower. Walk-in Closet. Easy-care Front & Back. Tile Roof. N/S Exposure. Near All Conveniences: Desert Ridge, Kierland, City North, Scottsdale Quarter, Mayo, Restaurants, Shopping, etc. You name it, it's here. Community Park & Friendly Neighbors! Welcome to your New Home. No hidden Fees! HURRY this will go Fast!