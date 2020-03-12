All apartments in Phoenix
4349 E Campo Bello Drive

4349 East Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4349 East Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Spectacular Spacious Split Floorplan (3 Bed/2 Bath). ALL 20x20 Tile w/4 inch baseboard t/o. Custom 2-tone Paint. 2-Car Garage w/Epoxy Floor. Home features Remodeled Expansive Great Room layout! Bright Open Kitchen w/Island & Marble Countertops. New Stainless Steel Stove & Microwave, plus Full size Fridge. Exit from Greatroom to covered patio & private backyard. Inside Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer. Master w/Private exit to backyard. Master Bath w/Dual Vanity, Oval Tub & separate Shower. Walk-in Closet. Easy-care Front & Back. Tile Roof. N/S Exposure. Near All Conveniences: Desert Ridge, Kierland, City North, Scottsdale Quarter, Mayo, Restaurants, Shopping, etc. You name it, it's here. Community Park & Friendly Neighbors! Welcome to your New Home. No hidden Fees! HURRY this will go Fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4349 E Campo Bello Drive have any available units?
4349 E Campo Bello Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4349 E Campo Bello Drive have?
Some of 4349 E Campo Bello Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4349 E Campo Bello Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4349 E Campo Bello Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4349 E Campo Bello Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4349 E Campo Bello Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4349 E Campo Bello Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4349 E Campo Bello Drive does offer parking.
Does 4349 E Campo Bello Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4349 E Campo Bello Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4349 E Campo Bello Drive have a pool?
No, 4349 E Campo Bello Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4349 E Campo Bello Drive have accessible units?
No, 4349 E Campo Bello Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4349 E Campo Bello Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4349 E Campo Bello Drive has units with dishwashers.
