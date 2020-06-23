4334 E TETHER Trail

Amenities

Highly sought after Tatum Highlands! Well maintained, first time rental property. Quaint eat in kitchen area with granite counters, new beautiful back splash which extends above cabinetry. Stainless Steel appliances included. Open floor plan to dining area and cozy family room with gas fireplace. Master bath recent renovations with gorgeous quartz counter tops, tiled walk in shower and private toilet area. Second bath renovated with Quartz counter tops and soft gray sub tile as well. Exit from family room to covered patio to enjoy newly updated backyard, with turf area and citrus trees. 2 car garage with built in storage. Close to 101, Desert Ridge Marketplace of great restaurants, shopping and expecting much more in this unique part of the Valley.