Phoenix, AZ
4334 E TETHER Trail
4334 E TETHER Trail

4334 East Tether Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4334 East Tether Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Highly sought after Tatum Highlands! Well maintained, first time rental property. Quaint eat in kitchen area with granite counters, new beautiful back splash which extends above cabinetry. Stainless Steel appliances included. Open floor plan to dining area and cozy family room with gas fireplace. Master bath recent renovations with gorgeous quartz counter tops, tiled walk in shower and private toilet area. Second bath renovated with Quartz counter tops and soft gray sub tile as well. Exit from family room to covered patio to enjoy newly updated backyard, with turf area and citrus trees. 2 car garage with built in storage. Close to 101, Desert Ridge Marketplace of great restaurants, shopping and expecting much more in this unique part of the Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 E TETHER Trail have any available units?
4334 E TETHER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4334 E TETHER Trail have?
Some of 4334 E TETHER Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4334 E TETHER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4334 E TETHER Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 E TETHER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4334 E TETHER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4334 E TETHER Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4334 E TETHER Trail offers parking.
Does 4334 E TETHER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4334 E TETHER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 E TETHER Trail have a pool?
No, 4334 E TETHER Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4334 E TETHER Trail have accessible units?
No, 4334 E TETHER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 E TETHER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4334 E TETHER Trail has units with dishwashers.
