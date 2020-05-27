Amenities

4334 E. La Puente Avenue Available 02/01/20 Lovely Single Family Home - New to market, pretty mountain views, recently remodeled and painted, floors to ceilings, newer appliances, newer landscaping. Fenced in back yard with covered patio with ceiling fan and storage room. Located in a lovely established family neighborhood, easy access to I-10, downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport about 10 miles, Tenant pays all utilities. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Credit score criteria needs to be 650 or above.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5337649)