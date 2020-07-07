4326 N 25TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Exquisite, contemporary loft in the heart of the Biltmore. From the time you enter this corner unit loft, you'll notice the upscale finishings. From the concrete and steel staircase, granite counters, gas cook top, high end appliances, and 17' high ceilings, to the back patio that is super private and ready to install your gas BBQ grille. This loft features a large patio off the guest quarters, and a roof top deck with 270 degree views. The bedrooms are extra large and sure to fit all of your furnishings. The master bedroom has electronic shades, and an en suite bath with a HUGE walk in shower. The square footage, upgrades, and amenities can only be rivaled by condos with price tags over $1,000,000 in the Biltmore! Welcome home!