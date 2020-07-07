All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

4326 N 25TH Street

4326 North 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4326 North 25th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Exquisite, contemporary loft in the heart of the Biltmore. From the time you enter this corner unit loft, you'll notice the upscale finishings. From the concrete and steel staircase, granite counters, gas cook top, high end appliances, and 17' high ceilings, to the back patio that is super private and ready to install your gas BBQ grille. This loft features a large patio off the guest quarters, and a roof top deck with 270 degree views. The bedrooms are extra large and sure to fit all of your furnishings. The master bedroom has electronic shades, and an en suite bath with a HUGE walk in shower. The square footage, upgrades, and amenities can only be rivaled by condos with price tags over $1,000,000 in the Biltmore! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 N 25TH Street have any available units?
4326 N 25TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 N 25TH Street have?
Some of 4326 N 25TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 N 25TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4326 N 25TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 N 25TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4326 N 25TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4326 N 25TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4326 N 25TH Street offers parking.
Does 4326 N 25TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 N 25TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 N 25TH Street have a pool?
No, 4326 N 25TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4326 N 25TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4326 N 25TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 N 25TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4326 N 25TH Street has units with dishwashers.

