4326 E St John Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Hard to find 3 car garage 4 bedroom well maintained home in highly desirable area.Vaulted ceilings. The entire home was just upgraded to the wood looking tile that looks fantastic. The Kitchen is loaded with Granite counter tops with center island breakfast bar and opens to family room. Cabinets newly stained, the entire interior of the home custom paint. Manicured backyard with beehive fireplace. RV Gate with plenty of room for boat or RV. New A/C 2015. Master bedroom has bay window with view of the back yard. Close to Keirland & Dessert Ridge shopping plus the 51 & 101 Freeways. This won't last!