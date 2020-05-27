All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4319 N 21ST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4319 N 21ST Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:14 AM

4319 N 21ST Drive

4319 North 21st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4319 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This is a cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Central Phoenix , property has Washer/Dryer hook ups , ceiling fans and a private patio with assigned parking .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 N 21ST Drive have any available units?
4319 N 21ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 N 21ST Drive have?
Some of 4319 N 21ST Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 N 21ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4319 N 21ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 N 21ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4319 N 21ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4319 N 21ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4319 N 21ST Drive offers parking.
Does 4319 N 21ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 N 21ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 N 21ST Drive have a pool?
No, 4319 N 21ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4319 N 21ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 4319 N 21ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 N 21ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4319 N 21ST Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College