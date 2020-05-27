Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4319 N 21ST Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4319 N 21ST Drive
4319 North 21st Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4319 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This is a cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Central Phoenix , property has Washer/Dryer hook ups , ceiling fans and a private patio with assigned parking .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4319 N 21ST Drive have any available units?
4319 N 21ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4319 N 21ST Drive have?
Some of 4319 N 21ST Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4319 N 21ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4319 N 21ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 N 21ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4319 N 21ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4319 N 21ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4319 N 21ST Drive offers parking.
Does 4319 N 21ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 N 21ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 N 21ST Drive have a pool?
No, 4319 N 21ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4319 N 21ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 4319 N 21ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 N 21ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4319 N 21ST Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
